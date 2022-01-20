Hugh Hefner’s Playboy mansion was like a ‘CULT,’ according to his ex Holly Madison, because women were ‘isolated.’

Hugh Hefner’s Playboy mansion was like a ‘CULT,’ according to ex Holly Madison, because women were ‘isolated.’

HUGH Hefner’s ex Holly Madison spoke out about her time at the Playboy mansion, describing it as a “cult” with the women being “isolated from the outside world.”

Between 2001 and 2008, the model dated the Playboy founder while living in the famed LA mansion.

In the upcoming Aandamp;E docuseries Secrets of a Playboy, Holly revealed what it was like behind closed doors, describing the living situation as “cult-like.”

“The reason I think the Mansion was very cult-like, looking back on it, is because we were all kind of gaslit and expected to think of Hef as this really good guy,” the former Playboy Playmate explained in a clip.

“You started to feel like, ‘Oh, he’s not what the media says — he’s just a nice man,'” she continued.

Hugh would often keep the women cooped up in the house, away from other people, according to the Girls Next Door star.

“Another thing that makes me think of a cult is how easy it was to become isolated from the outside world there,” she explained.

“You had a 9 p.m. curfew and were advised not to invite friends over.

You couldn’t leave unless it was a family vacation.”

Holly claimed that Hugh paid the girls weekly so they wouldn’t have to go to work, in order to ensure that they left the property as little as possible.

“He said it made him jealous, and that if I quit my job, he would be grateful.”

We were instead given a weekly allowance of (dollar)1,000.”

Hugh died in 2017 when he was 91 years old.

From 2012 until his death, he was married to Crystal Hefner, age 36.

Since then, Holly has been outspoken about her time in the 22-bedroom mansion and her close relationship with the legendary publisher.

Last month, the former E! star opened up about her “traumatic” first night with Hugh, claiming he “literally pushed on top” of her.

“I didn’t really know what went on with them sexually,” she said on the Power: Hugh Hefner podcast.

“I had a feeling something was going to happen, and I was ready for it.”

I wasn’t expecting what happened next.

“I wasn’t planning on having sex that evening.”

“I was expecting it to be more of a first date,” she continued.

“I figured it would be more of a situation where I watched what happened and what was going on and didn’t have to do anything if I didn’t like it.”

Things, on the other hand, moved at a much faster pace than Holly had anticipated…

