Hugh Jackman’s Broadway speech goes viral after Sutton Foster reveals his COVID-19 diagnosis: “Real Superheroes Do Not Wear Capes.”

Hugh Jackman praised understudies and swings after Sutton Foster was forced to miss the first week of previews of The Music Man on Broadway.

“[A swing] can accommodate up to ten roles.

Kathy could’ve played any of eight roles when she showed up for work at 12 o’clock,” Jackman, 53, explained to the Music Man audience at the Winter Garden Theater in New York City on Thursday, December 23 during curtain call.

The Greatest Showman star explains in the video that swing Kathy Voytko found out that the Younger star, 46, tested positive for COVID-19 just hours before going on stage in the leading lady’s role.

The show hasn’t even opened yet, and that night’s performance was only the fourth preview.

