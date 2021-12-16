Hulk (hashtag)2 Review: Simply Extraordinary

Hulk (hashtag)1 delivered a massive shake-up to the status quo and a bold new course for Marvel’s new Hulk series, and somehow Hulk (hashtag)2 has already topped that impressive insanity.

As Banner battles Hulk and even Betty Ross, writer Donny Cates sows more seeds of internal conflict in his psyche, while artist Ryan Ottley and colorist Frank Martin deliver dazzling visuals and sequences you won’t see coming.

Clearly, the team is dissatisfied with the chaos so far, and Hulk (hashtag)2 proves that the series’ potential is limitless.

In issue (hashtag)2, Hulk keeps things moving at breakneck speed, not even pausing to look back at the Avengers or other people he’s already destroyed.

That’s one of the reasons the issue exudes such a sense of intrigue and mystery, because every time you expect it to return to familiar territory, it takes the opposite path, leaning into new ideas and possibilities.

We’re sure they’ll return at some point, but for the time being, it’s nice that the show isn’t focused on them.

Cates, Ottley, and Martin will have you losing your mind at some of the scenarios that keep the Hulk Engine running.

Level 3 will send Marvel fans into a frenzy.

It’s flawless on almost every level, and it’s not even close to being a joke, and it’s far from the issue’s only highlight.

Ottley wowed fans during his run on Amazing Spider-Man, and his work on Invincible will always be remembered, but it appears that Hulk is his signature character.

It’s a perfect match, and every punch lands with the force of a missile.

When the Hulk ramps up the brutality, it has a tenfold effect on the Level 3 battle.

Now, the book isn’t just about larger-than-life battles (though they do rule), as we also get a glimpse of Banner’s anger and arrogance, as well as his growing fear.

While he is confident in his abilities and his latest creation in the end, he…

Entertainment News Infosurhoy summary

