Hulk’s Crazy New Transformation and Powers are Revealed by Marvel

Hulk’s Incredible New Transformation and Powers are Revealed by Marvel

Along with Hulk’s new form, we also get a game-changing set of new powers, thanks to Marvel’s latest reveal!

All of this takes place in Marvel’s new comic Hulk (hashtag)1, written by Donny Cates (Venom) and illustrated by Ryan Ottley (Amazing Spider-Man, Invincible).

Marvel fans were promised a bold new vision of the Hulk mythos, and Hulk (hashtag)1 certainly delivers, as Bruce Banner discovers a new (and terrifying) way to use his powers as the Hulk, as well as his intellect as Banner, in what could be the most dangerous threat to the Marvel Universe since World War Hulk!

WARNING: SPOILERS FOR Hulk (hashtag)1 FOLLOW!

Cate’s Hulk storyline has a simple (and wild) premise: the Hulk may not be a manifestation of Bruce Banner’s destructive rage, but rather an avatar created to protect the world from the real danger: Bruce Banner’s rage.

Banner appears to have realized this, and he takes action!

Banner, in the form of a futuristic base, essentially constructs a massive “Mind Palace” for himself.

That base has a room where his raging Hulk persona is held captive – an “engine room” where the Hulk persona supplies an endless supply of energy.

The “Banner” persona sits in a Star Trek-style cockpit, “piloting” his physical Hulk body while putting him through Danger Room-style mock battles to keep him raging and the power flowing.

Hulk, on the other hand, appears to be very different on the outside than we’ve ever seen him before.

Cates Hulk is outfitted to look like a living “starship” (as Doctor Strange puts it), complete with wings, a helmeted head as his “cockpit,” and other AIM tech implants over his purple tunic and metallic pants.

Greg Pak’s “Gladiator Hulk” and Mark Waid’s SHIELD Tech armored Hulk are examples of previous transformations in terms of design and function.

With all of Banner’s genius and cunning on the strategy front, the Jade Giant is now little more than a vehicle for Banner to pilot, with control over how Hulk’s power is metered out and used.

In Hulk (hashtag)1, the Starship Hulk is pitted against a fleet of Iron Man’s Hulkbuster Armors, and Tony Stark takes a beating….

