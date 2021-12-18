Hulu Announces the Cancellation of a Major Series

This month, the Hulu original series Pen15 released a new season, but it will be its final.

Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle, according to The Hollywood Reporter, have decided to end their cringe-comedy series here.

On Friday, December 7th, the final season premiered.

3. If you want to be more formal,

Pen15 stars Erskine and Konkle as fictionalized versions of themselves in middle school, acting out all of the awkwardness as if they aren’t adults.

The rest of the cast is played by actors who are their own age, which was reportedly a big factor in their decision to finish the show before the cast grew old.

Hulu is still hopeful, according to sources close to the production, that this is just a break and not the end of Pen15, and that more Pen15 content of some sort will return in the future.

In any case, Erskine and Konkle are now breakout successes with the potential to chart their own path in the streaming industry.

On Pen15, Erskine and Konkle play 13-year-old versions of themselves, despite the fact that they were both 31 years old at the time filming began.

The rest of the cast is more appropriately aged, and the show follows Erskine and Konkle through the awkward misadventures of middle school while being surrounded by actual middle schoolers.

The series has been dubbed a “cringe-comedy,” but it has received positive reviews and commercial success.

At the time of writing, it has a 97 percent Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer rating, with an 87 percent fan rating.

Among many other awards and honors, it has received three Emmy nominations.

So far as we know, Konkle and Erskine do not have an overall deal with Hulu or any other outlet.

The COVID-19 pandemic, according to the duo, put a special strain on their show, especially when filming was halted for over a year and the teen cast continued to age noticeably.

They also said in an interview with The New Yorker that they had always planned for the series to last three years, just like middle school in real life.

While Pen15 may be coming to an end – temporarily or permanently – we can expect to see more of Erskine and Konkle.

Erskine will star in the upcoming Disney(plus) Obi-Wan Kenobi series, while Konkle will star in the unconventional rom-com Together Together this year.

Since Pen15 put them on, they’ve played a variety of important roles…

Entertainment News Infosurhoy summary

Hulu Cancels Major Series