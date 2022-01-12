Hulu has renewed ‘The Great’ for a third season: Cast Reactions and What We Know So Far

‘The Great’ has been renewed for a third season on Hulu: Cast Reactions and What We Know So Far

The reign of Empress Catherine at Hulu isn’t over yet.

The Great, an irreverent period drama starring Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult, has been renewed for a third season by the streaming service.

Catherine the Great of Russia (Fanning) and her husband, Emperor Peter (Hoult), are depicted in The Great.

The Emmy-nominated series premiered in 2020, followed by a second season in November 2021.

Hulu is now moving forward with Season 3 of The Great.

According to TVLine, a 10-episode season is in the works.

However, fans may have to wait a while to see the new episodes because no premiere date has been set.

Season 1 of The Great followed German princess Catherine as she acclimatized to life in Russia and plotted a coup against her husband.

She struggled with the ramifications of seizing the throne in season 2 as well as her changing relationship with Peter.

Several members of the cast of The Great used social media to express their feelings about the renewal.

After the renewal was announced, Fanning wrote on Instagram, “THIS CALL FOR A BIG HUZZAH! We’ll be returning for a season 3!!!!!”

Belinda Bromilow, who portrays Peter’s eccentric aunt Elizabeth, wrote on Instagram, “Crazy delighted about this glass smashing news.”

Nicholas Hoult, Phoebe Fox, Adam Godley, Gwilym Lee, Douglas Hodge, Sacha Dhawan, and Bayo Gbadamosi are among the returning cast members for The Great Season 3 in addition to Fanning, Bromilow, and Wakefield.

Because The Great isn’t known for sticking to historical accuracy, predicting what will happen in season 3 is a bit difficult.

However, there are a few hints as to where things may go…

