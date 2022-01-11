Hulu has renewed ‘The Great’ for a third season.

What wonderful news.

The Great, a critically acclaimed Hulu series, will be renewed for a third season.

Season 3 was given a 10-episode order at Disney’s Television Critics Association winter press tour on Tuesday.

The second season, which debuted in November, was a huge success.

Gillian Anderson was cast as Catherine’s (Elle Fanning) demanding mother, Joanna, in the film 19.

The Great, which has been nominated for three Critics Choice Awards and has a 100% “freshness” rating on Rotten Tomatoes, stars Fanning and Nicholas Hoult as Peter III. In Season 2, Catherine finally takes the Russian throne for herself, but the feat isn’t without its own set of challenges, as she battles her court, team, and even her own mother.

Joanna, who is known as “the maestro of marriage within the European courts because she has many daughters and she has married them off very quickly,” is dissatisfied with Catherine’s successful coup against her husband because it interferes with her plans to marry one of her daughters to the King of France.

Back in November, Hoult told ET that he enjoyed every minute of watching Anderson perform.

“Gillian is a brilliant actress, and she comes in at the perfect time in the season, when everything needs a little pacing — a catalyst — as they build toward the climax,” he said.

Tony McNamara, who also created the show, wrote and executive produced it.

CONNECTED MATERIAL:

‘The Great’ Picked Up for Season 3 at Hulu