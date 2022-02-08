Hulu’s Conversations With Friends debuts with a steamy first teaser.

Things are heating up and becoming more intense.

In the month of February,

Hulu debuted the first teaser for Conversations With Friends, a new drama series starring Joe Alwyn, on August 8.

You can watch it right here!

Is it possible to be “just friends” with someone?

This teaser appears to disagree.

In February of this year,

Hulu debuted the first teaser for Conversations with Friends, its highly anticipated new series.

The drama series, which stars Joe Alwyn, Alison Oliver, Sasha Lane, and Jemima Kirke and is based on a novel by Sally Rooney, will premiere on Hulu and BBC Three in May with all 12 episodes.

According to the series description, “Conversations with Friends follows Frances (Oliver), a 21–year–old college student, as she navigates a series of relationships that force her to confront her own vulnerabilities for the first time.”

“People can be in love and have meaningful relationships with other people,” Bobbi (Lane) says in the teaser.

“Wouldn’t sleeping with someone who loves someone else depress you?” Frances wonders.

Bobbi responds, “Not if they also love me.”

Nick (Alwyn) and Frances continue to hook up…multiple times…in the steamy clip.

While lying in bed, Nick says to her, “I can’t believe we just did that.”

Frances responds, “You can.”

What they’re doing is “insanely risky,” Nick, who is married to Melissa (Kirke), tells Frances.

After we see her kissing her ex-girlfriend Bobbi, she replies, “Extremely.”

What does Frances and Nick’s “friendship” have in store?

Conversations with Friends premieres on Hulu and BBC Three in May, and we can’t wait to see what happens.

Until then, take a look at the images below to get a sneak peek at what’s to come.

Bobbi, Alison Oliver’s ex-girlfriend, is played by Sasha Lane.

Melissa, played by Jemima Kirke, is a journalist who is married to Nick, played by Joe Alwyn.

Nick and Frances’ relationship develops into something more romantic over time, putting the group’s friendship in jeopardy.

Frances is torn between her feelings for Bobbi and the possibility of a future with Nick, who is unhappy in his marriage to Melissa.

“What we’ve ended up with is something that has a kind of aesthetic family resemblance to the other series, but is definitely its own thing,” director Lenny Abrahamson told Vanity Fair, despite the show’s stylistic similarities to Normal People.

Sally Rooney’s first novel of the same name inspired the series.

See the Steamy First Teaser for Hulu’s Conversations With Friends