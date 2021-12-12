Hundreds of boxes were dumped by a former FedEx delivery driver, who is now facing charges.

On Friday, a former FedEx delivery driver was charged with dumping hundreds of packages into a ditch instead of delivering them to their intended recipients.

The packages were delivered the week before Thanksgiving to Blount County, Alabama.

The driver is remorseful for his actions, according to authorities, and is cooperating with their investigation, according to TODAY.

Blount County Sheriff Mark Moon told reporters that between November and December, a 22-year-old FedEx contractor dumped about 400 packages into a ditch on the side of the road.

He was arrested on Friday after being charged with five counts of cargo theft.

Moon explained that the man had recently lost a family member and admitted that he had made some poor decisions.

“It appears that he was very sorry for what he had done, and just admitted that he had – was going through some difficult times in his life and had made some poor choices,” he said.

The packages were found on Thanksgiving Day.

According to Moon, 153 of the packages had their barcodes intact, allowing them to be traced back to their original owners.

Another 247 packages were illegible, but the goods in the ditch were valued at (dollar)24,000, according to the estimate.

The driver claimed that he dumped the packages five times over the course of five days, but that he had never stolen anything himself.

“He told our investigator he didn’t take anything, he just unloaded them because he didn’t want to deliver them,” Moon said. FedEx fired the driver the day after the packages went missing.

“Hopefully, this will be one of these very difficult life lessons that he will be able to learn from and move forward in his life,” Moon said.

“That’s exactly what we’re looking for.”

Cargo theft is a Class D felony in Alabama, which is the lowest level of offense.

This story only adds to growing fears about online shopping as the US continues to deal with the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic. It is unclear whether the former driver has an attorney who can speak on his behalf, and there has been no speculation on what kind of sentence he might face.

According to a Business Insider report, the United States has a surplus of job openings but not a “labor shortage,” and disgruntled employees are looking for ways to leverage their skills.

