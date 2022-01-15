Hundreds of celebrities attend Bob Saget’s funeral, including John Mayer, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, and John Stamos.

Over a hundred celebrities attend Bob Saget’s funeral, including John Mayer, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, and John Stamos.

Following Bob Saget’s death at the age of 65, more than a hundred celebrities attended his funeral.

Among those in attendance were John Mayer, John Stamos, Kathy Griffin, Chris Rock, Jimmy Kimmel, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, and Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen.

The following is a list of all the information we have about the funeral so far.

Bob Saget's Full House Costars and Famous Friends Attend His Funeral

In January, Bob Saget was laid to rest at Mount Sinai Memorial Park in Forest Lawn Cemetery.

The comedian was discovered dead in his Orlando hotel room on January 14th.

Saget’s family, which included his wife Kelly Rizzo and his three children, gathered with a number of celebrity friends to honor his life and pay tribute to his death.

Among Saget’s pallbearers, according to Page Six, were John Mayer, John Stamos, Dace Coulier, Jeff Ross, Jonathan Silverman, Mike Young, Ted Sarandos, and Steve Hale.

Jimmy Kimmel, Dave Chappelle, Chris Rock, and Kathy Griffin were among those who attended Saget’s funeral.

Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Lori Loughlin, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, and Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, his former Full House co-stars, were also present.

"Today is going to be the toughest day of my life.

God, grant me the serenity to accept what I can't change, the courage to change what I can, and the wisdom to discern the difference."

On social media, Saget’s Full House co-stars have been mourning his death.

“Today will be the hardest day of my life,” John Stamos tweeted on the day of the funeral. “God, grant me the serenity to accept the things I can’t change, courage to change the things I can, and wisdom to know the difference,” he continued.

“I met Bob when I was 18 years old,” Dave Coulier tweeted the day before Saget’s funeral.

I had no idea at the time that two struggling standup comics would become brothers for life.

I wish I could lean on you right now, in the midst of my sobs.

I really like you.

In January, as well.

“I love you sooooo much,” Candace Cameron Bure tweeted on October 10th.

I don’t want to say goodbye [emoji of a broken heart].

“Thirty-five years wasn’t long enough.”

The cause of Bob Saget’s death is still being investigated.

The actor was found dead in his Ritz-Carlton hotel room in Orlando, Florida…

