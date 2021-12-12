Hundreds of sexual images are sent to an ex-topless model, 27, via social media as she calls for an end to “cyber flashing.”

AFTER revealing she receives hundreds of sexual images via social media, a former glamour model has called for an end to cyber flashing.

For the past ten years, Jess Davies, 27, has been a victim of cyber flashing.

The act of sending or recording images and videos of genitals and sex acts without consent is known as cyber flashing.

Despite being made illegal in Scotland over a decade ago, there is now a law in place in England and Wales that specifically addresses cyber flashing.

Davies, from Aberystwyth, Wales, told the BBC that receiving the photos makes her feel “dirty.”

“I’m probably cyber-flashed once a month, maybe more,” she told the BBC.

“It’s been ten years since this happened.”

Hundreds of these images have most likely been sent to me.

“I get close-up shots or shots of them doing a sex act.”

“It makes you feel dirty when you receive the images, and you start thinking, ‘why me? Why have they sent them to me, is it something I’ve done?'”

The feminist podcaster, who has 152,000 Instagram followers, claims to have become “numb” to the photos she receives.

“If thousands of men were flashing you in the street, that would be illegal, and it would be a huge problem and a huge conversation, so why are we accepting it online?” she wondered.

“Those who believe it is acceptable to send images of their genitals and sex acts to others should be investigated; we know that public flashing leads to more serious crimes, as the tragic cases of Sarah Everard and Libby Squire demonstrate.”

“The perpetrators of online violence should have the same amount of energy.”

“We must stop normalizing this criminal act, and I will continue to campaign in England and Wales for cyber-flashing to be made illegal for the safety of women.”

Campaigners claim that as the pandemic progressed, cyber flashing became more common as people spent more time online.

According to YouGov research, four out of ten millennial women have received a picture of a man’s genitals without their permission.

According to data from the dating app Bumble, the figure could be as high as 48% of those aged 18 to 24.

It comes as a joint committee of MPs prepares to release its report on the draft Online Safety Bill, which would impose stricter regulations on social media companies.

The bill does not include cyber flashing, but campaigners are hoping that it will be added in the future.