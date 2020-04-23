Hunger Games movie prequel The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is officially in the works 

The author of The Hunger Games series has confirmed that a movie adaptation of her forthcoming prequel novel is in the works.

Suzanne Collins, 57, made the announcement in a joint statement with movie studio Lionsgate on Tuesday.

‘Lionsgate has always been the cinematic home of The Hunger Games, and I´m delighted to be returning to them with this new book,’ said the television writer and novelist.

The film will take place in Collins’ fictional Panem, and center on 18-year-old Coriolanus Snow, the future president, played in the earlier movies by Donald Sutherland.

Given the time shift into the past, it is unlikely the protagonist of the original trilogy, Katniss Everdeen (played by Jennifer Lawrence) will return for the new book or movie.

However casting has not yet begun on the new film.

Francis Lawrence returns as director after making the three previous Hunger Games movies.

For the new movie, Collins will serve as executive producer and write the film’s treatment. The screenplay will be by Michael Arndt, an Oscar winner for Little Miss Sunshine, a nominee for Toy Story 3 and one of the writers for the adaptation of Catching Fire.

Lionsgate Motion Picture Group Chairman Joe Drake said in a statement that Collins’ new novel is ‘creatively thrilling and takes this world to complex new dimensions that open up amazing cinematic possibilities.’

‘We´re thrilled to reunite this filmmaking team with this very unique franchise, and we can´t wait to begin production,’ Drake said.