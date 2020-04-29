Hunter McGrady remembers that at 114 pounds he’s too big for the model industry

Sport illustrated swimsuit When she made her magazine debut in 2016. But as she prepares for her fourth appearance in the legendary publication, she tells how she made her dreams of a plus-size model come true, despite initially turning away from the industry a decade ago when she was her smallest size. “data-reactid =” 16 “> Hunter McGrady was considered the” curviest model ever ” Sport illustrated swimsuit When she made her magazine debut in 2016. But as she prepares for her fourth appearance in the legendary publication, she tells how she made her dreams of a plus-size model come true, despite initially turning away from the industry a decade ago when she was in her smallest size .

“I had a job and was going to work with my mother in downtown LA. I was 16,” said McGrady during a conversation with photographer Yu Tsai on IGTV. “I came in and they all stared at me and said the producer came over and she said, ‘We’re so sorry, we didn’t realize how tall you were. ‘They didn’t even give me a chance to try one of the clothes. They didn’t give me a chance to do anything. You simply rejected me. “

McGrady, now 26 years old, revealed at the time that she was only 114 pounds and 6 feet tall and was still “far from thin enough” according to people who controlled the industry. “I felt like I had to measure myself to be accepted, or I wasn’t worthy of love, I wasn’t worthy of success if I wasn’t thinner,” she said. “If that’s what it takes to be a model, it’s not for me. I’m out, I’m done.”