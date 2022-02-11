Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike, co-stars on ‘Euphoria,’ Seemingly Confirm Romance With Kiss Pic

Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike appear to be confirming the rumors about their relationship.

On Thursday, Fike shared a photo of himself kissing Schafer, his 22-year-old Euphoria co-star, on Instagram.

The actors share a kiss in the sweet scene while out to eat at a restaurant, with a dessert to share in front of them.

Fike, 26, wrote alongside the PDA photo, “Happy birthday happy birthday,” despite the fact that he and Schafer both had birthdays in December.

When they were spotted holding hands after dinner together last month, romance rumors about the pair began to circulate.

They haven’t said anything about their rumored relationship.

Schafer and Fike play Jules and Elliot, respectively, on Euphoria.

The actress has been a part of the HBO drama since its premiere in 2019, while Fike joined the cast for season 2, establishing a romantic triangle between Jules and Rue (Zendaya).

Fike gushed about joining the show when ET’s Denny Directo spoke with him last month.

“I was taken aback by the fact that I was there.”

“I was standing there thinking to myself, ‘Why am I here? Why would anyone invite me to hang out with these people?'” he explained.

“However, it became obvious that there was a place for me.”

They’re simply amazing people.”

