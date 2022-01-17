Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike, co-stars on Euphoria, were spotted holding hands amid dating rumors.

Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike, co-stars on Euphoria, were seen holding hands amid dating rumors.

Hunter, who plays teen Jules Vaughn on the hit HBO series, wore a white hoodie under a black bomber jacket, a flowy patterned skirt or shorts, a red face mask, and her signature white sneakers to keep her look casual.

Dominic wore a beige-and-black striped sweater, black pants, and black Doc Marten boots, and his rep had no comment when E! News asked about the possible relationship.

For weeks, rumors of the two hanging out off-set have circulated on social media.

One fan claimed to have seen the 23-year-old actress backstage at one of Dominic’s shows, while another claimed to have seen Hunter and Dominic “kissing and dancing” while hanging out with co-stars Jacob Elordian and Alexa Demie at Nice Guy on a separate night.

In the second season of Euphoria, which premiered on January 9, Dominic joined the cast.

The “3 Nights” singer’s character Elliot meets Rue (Zendaya) at an ill-fated New Year’s Eve party in the season’s first episode, potentially setting up a love triangle between the two and Jules.

Hunter previously talked about how life often imitates the art of the show in a cover story interview for Harper’s Bazaar’s December/January issue.

“Jules contains a lot of me,” the LGBTQ activist admitted.

“I believe that blurring the lines between an actor and a character creates a more complex character.”

Hunter has previously been linked to model Massima Desire, though the two have never confirmed a romantic relationship. Hunter defined her sexuality as “bi or pan or something” on Twitter back in December.

Dominic, 26, has dated actress Diana Silvers from Booksmart and social media personality Shelby Tangorra.

Sundays at 9 p.m., Euphoria airs.

HBO’s Extra Time

