Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike, stars of Euphoria, have ‘confirmed’ they’re dating after weeks of rumors.

Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike, stars of EUPHORIA, have “confirmed” they’re dating after weeks of speculation.

The 26-year-old actor, who plays Elliot in the hit drama series, shared a sweet photo of the two on social media.

The two were out celebrating a friend’s birthday when they decided to share an adorable photo of themselves.

Dominic was seen kissing the 22-year-old while wearing a black t-shirt and matching hoodie.

Hunter, who wore a white silk shirt for the occasion, guffawed as she returned the kiss from her co-star.

“Happy birthday, happy birthday,” Dominic captioned the photo.

Fans of the teen drama took to Twitter to express their delight at the outpouring of affection.

“Just saw hunter and Dominic fike kissing on Instagram….don’t talk to me,” one user wrote.

“Just saw an update Dominic and Hunter kissing. this can’t be real,” one person wrote on Twitter.

“HUNTER AND DOMINIC ARE DATING???” enquired a third.

“Legit screaming, crying, and puking rn,” one user wrote alongside the new image.

Hunter and Dominic have teased that they might be dating in recent months, after being seen eating dinner together last month.

They were also seen holding each other’s hands.

Since 2019, Hunter has played Jules Vaughn in the show.

Euphoria premiered on HBO in 2019.

It was a huge hit, and in July of that year, it was renewed for a second season, which premiered in January 2022.

A third series will premiere in the near future, according to a February announcement.