Hunter Schafer Is Seen Holding Hands With ‘Euphoria’ Costar Dominic Fike, Speculating On A Romance

While fans of Euphoria saw Jules (Hunter Schafer) question her girlfriend’s relationship with newcomer Elliot (Dominic Fike), the actors were spotted getting along a lot better off screen.

In photos obtained by Page Six, Schafer, 23, and Fike, 26, were photographed holding hands as they left The Nice Guy in Los Angeles on Sunday, January 16.

The musician was dressed casually in a striped sweater, while the actress wore a hoodie over a skirt and a red face mask.

The two posed on the red carpet for the season 2 premiere of Euphoria earlier this month.

Despite the fact that Schafer and Fike are dating in real life, their night out coincides with a new episode of Euphoria that hinted at tension between their fictional characters.

During the hit HBO show, Jules was envious of Rue’s (Zendaya) romantic connection with Elliot.

Meanwhile, Rue was trying to hide the fact that she was still doing drugs from her girlfriend, usually with Elliot after a chance meeting at a house party the previous episode.

Shortly after Fike and Schafer returned from their romantic trip to West Hollywood, the songwriter took to Instagram to share a video of the model’s appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on January 17th.

Prior to Fike’s debut on Euphoria, Zendaya, 25, and Schafer revealed that they weren’t thrilled with Elliot’s presence in their respective characters.

“There had been a lot of conversations over the years about where the show was going to go and what it was going to evolve into,” the Marvel star told Variety in January. “I remember when [creator]Sam [Levinson] first kind of talked about the idea of this Elliot character, I wasn’t feeling it — as someone who ships ‘Rules’ to the bitter end.”

“And I was like, ‘Whoa, whoa, whoa, what are we doing here?’ But, in retrospect, and as someone who understands where the show needs to go and what needs to happen for these characters, it’s crucial that Elliot exist and that he be the catalyst for a lot of things that just have to happen.”

When Schafer learned more about Fike and his personality, her opinion began to shift.

