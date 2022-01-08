‘I Adore a Sense of Competition,’ David Bowie said about the need for friction in his career.

‘I Adore a Sense of Competition,’ David Bowie said he needed friction in his career.

David Bowie might not have become one of music’s biggest pop icons if he had never faced competition.

It’s always good to have some healthy competition, regardless of what industry you’re in.

Bowie thrived on competition and required it in order to develop as an entertainer.

He didn’t believe, however, that anyone could compare him to his peers.

When no one else was doing it, Bowie did it.

In a lot of ways, he was prolific.

However, if he didn’t have a competitive spirit, setting trends in music, fashion, and art would have become tedious.

“I need friction,” Bowie said in an interview with Interview in 1995.

I also enjoy a healthy dose of rivalry.

I enjoy seeing or hearing someone’s work and thinking, “I can top that.” It motivates me to work in a grittier, more muscular manner.

“I couldn’t look at Paula Abdul and Kylie Minogue in the 1980s and say, ‘I can do better than that.’ I didn’t care.”

“I’ve reached a point where I don’t hold myself in such high regard anymore.”

I put my work out there, whether it’s in the visual arts or in music, because I know it’s all genuine.

“The only time you should be cautious or inhibited is when you’re creating something.

It’s fine if you make an unexpected, disastrous blunder because you can reach out and reevaluate before taking a different path.

But don’t be afraid to take the plunge.”

Bowie exuded confidence.

He didn’t think he could be compared to anyone else.

This song was written for Elvis Presley, but he turned it down.

The “Let’s Dance” singer enjoyed rivalry and rivalry, but he didn’t believe anyone could compare him to anyone else in the industry.

Count Down asked Bowie if he had any rivals in 1990.

“I would say I stay out of it,” he replied.

That is something I would like to express.

I’m not sure if that’s true or not.

From the outside, you could tell, but I don’t feel that way.

To be honest, I’ve felt like I’ve been my own man for the last 20 years or so.

“I suppose it’s a bit cheeky of me to compare myself to Bob Dylan, but he doesn’t have any competition.”

Whether you like him or not, he’s Bob Dylan.

