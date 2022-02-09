‘I Always Loved Boys and Boys Always Loved Me,’ Dolly Parton said at the drive-in: ‘I Always Loved Boys and Boys Always Loved Me.’

‘I Always Loved Boys and Boys Always Loved Me,’ Dolly Parton said at the drive-in.

Dolly Parton, like many other teenagers, used to frequent her neighborhood drive-in theater — and not just to see the latest movies.

The popular country singer admitted she “used to do a lot of kissing and necking” there, which piqued the interest of Tonight Show host Johnny Carson.

So, how did the two end up talking about making out at the drive-in? And how did she pay homage to her favorite Dollywood necking spots as a teenager? Plus, what heinous ultimatum did she claim she once received from a date, leaving her walking miles through the woods late at night?

Parton and Carson discussed their love of drive-in movies in their last interview in 1992.

Parton admitted, “I kinda miss ’em.”

“When I was younger, I used to neck a lot.”

The audience was ecstatic, but she clarified that it was “just what you did [to]get away from your parents.”

Carson agreed, but inquired if she “knew about things like that” as a child, to which she responded, “Well, I always knew about things like that.”

Though he assumed she had learned “the kissing and necking” from someone, she explained that she was simply “very affectionate,” and it came naturally to her.

“I’ve always loved boys, and boys have always loved me,” she said.

Carson said he could see why there was a “mutual attraction” after hearing that explanation.

Parton came to the conclusion that necking at the drive-in was romantic, especially in her hometown.

There wasn’t much else for teenagers to do in the Tennessee mountains, according to her.

At Dreamland Drive-In, every day is a (hashtag)TBT! (hashtag)Dollywoodpic.twitter.comwGS1pg3Nex

In 1992, Parton reminisced with Carson about the days of the drive-in, and in 2003, she added an attraction to her Dollywood theme park to commemorate those days.

“[It] captivates audiences with its musical trip down memory lane,” the Dollywood website says of Dreamland Drive-In.

It’s worth noting, however, that it’s a theater production about drive-ins rather than a real one.

As a result, it’s probably not the best spot for a necking session.

Parton admitted to Carson that she used to have a good time on her dates when she was a teenager.

She did, however, have a negative experience…

