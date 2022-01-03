‘I Am An Artist, Not A Variant,’ Omarion Clarifies Omicron Jokes

Anyone who thinks Omarion is the same as the latest COVID-19 variant, Omicron, has a special message for them.

To clear up any misunderstandings, the 37-year-old singer appeared in a series of hilarious TikTok videos.

“Hello, this is Omarion.

He said, “I am an artist, not a variant,” before looking straight into the camera.

“Please be aware that if you happen to run into me on the street, you are not required to isolate for five days or have a negative test result in order to dance to my music.”

“So please, be safe,” Omarion continued with a grin.

Maintain your fitness.

“Best wishes for the New Year.”

The singer’s hit song, “Touch,” plays in another video as he reiterates that he is “Omarion the entertainer, not the variant.” The former B2K member mentions the single, saying that “it’s important not to touch me and to keep your distance” because “that’s how it’s post to be,” but it’s still safe to dance to his music regardless of your COVID-19 results.

(hashtag)happynewyear(hashtag)omarion(hashtag)omnicron(hashtag)omarion(hashtag)omnicron(hashtag)happynewyear

Dick Clark reads the message again, this time as a statement from his lawyers, in a third video, which aired during his New Year’s Rockin’ Eve special. “I’ve been getting a lot of DMs,” he shared, before wishing the audience at home a happy and safe new year.

LaKeith Stanfield, the Atlanta star, sent one of the many direct messages.

Last month, the actor shared a screenshot of a direct message he sent to the singer during the holidays.

“I’m a wimp.”

He captioned the since-deleted post, “I wonder if he’s guna respond.”

“You’re ruining Christmas for everyone,” Stanfield wrote in a message to Omarion, according to the screenshot.

“Shudder.”

Despite the fact that the COVID-19 variant name has been mocked on social media, the CDC has stated that the Omicron variant spreads “more easily” than previous variants.

Vaccinations, masks, and testing are also recommended by the CDC as primary tools in the fight against all forms of COVID-19.

