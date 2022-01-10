‘I Am Gutted,’ says Full House’s John Stamos about Bob Saget’s shocking death.

John Stamos of Full House Reacts to Bob Saget’s Sudden Death: ‘I Am Gutted’

Reminiscing about one of his closest friends.

Following his death on Sunday, January 9, John Stamos, who co-starred with Bob Saget in 192 episodes of Full House and 15 episodes of Fuller House, spoke out.

“I’m shattered.

Stamos, 58, tweeted, “I am gutted.”

“I’m completely taken aback.

There will never be another friend like him in my life.

Bobby, I adore you.”

On Sunday, the comedian, who played Danny Tanner on Full House from 1987 to 1995, was discovered dead in his hotel room in Orlando, Florida.

He was 65 years old when he died.

Saget performed a stand-up comedy set at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall the day before his untimely death.

“All right, I really enjoyed tonight’s performance at @pontevedra_concerthall in Jacksonville.

A really nice group of people.

Lots of optimism.

It happened last night in Orlando at the Hard Rock Live as well.

Audiences that were both appreciative and entertaining.

“Thank you again to @comediantimwilkins for opening,” he said in an Instagram post on Sunday.

“I didn’t realize I did a two-hour set tonight.”

I’m back in comedy, as I was when I was 26 years old.

I suppose I’m discovering my new voice and loving every second of it.

Okay, Jan, I’ll see you in two weeks.

28 and 29 @pbimprov with my brother @therealmikeyoung – And look for my 2022 dates on BobSaget.com.”

“I’m going everywhere until I get the special shot,” he added.

Then I’ll most likely keep going because I’m addicted to this nonsense.

“I bid you farewell.”

The plot is developing.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel to get access to all of our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews!

Full House’s John Stamos Reacts to Bob Saget’s Shocking Death: ‘I Am Gutted’