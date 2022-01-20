‘I Am Not Accusing JK Rowling of Being Antisemitic,’ Jon Stewart clarified his criticism of the ‘Harry Potter’ Goblins.’

The cast of Harry Potter recently reunited for an HBO Max television special, but author JK Rowling was conspicuously absent.

Many people have been offended by the Wizarding World’s creator’s recent transphobic remarks and articles.

Rowling has received a barrage of backlash for her rejection of non-binary and transgender people, but she has refused to apologize or back down.

Her name resurfaced recently when comedian Jon Stewart discussed her portrayal of goblin bankers in the Harry Potter series as an antisemitic trope.

JK Rowling has been accused of portraying the Goblins, who run Gringotts Bank in the Harry Potter universe, in an anti-Semitic light by Jon Stewart.

On a recent episode of Jon Stewart’s podcast The Problem, the comedian compared the goblins in Harry Potter to the illustrations of Jews in the 1903 book The Protocols of the Elders of Zion.

The Holocaust Encyclopedia claims the book is “the most notorious and widely distributed antisemitic publication of modern times” because it contains antisemitic text that “describes the’secret plans’ of Jews to rule the world by manipulating the economy, controlling the media, and fostering religious conflict.”

Stewart claimed in his podcast that the film’s goblins look like Jews.

According to Insider, the former host of The Daily Show likened the fantasy creatures to “a caricature of a Jew from an antisemitic piece of literature.”

“Can we get these guys to run our bank?” JK Rowling wondered. “It’s a wizarding world…we can ride dragons, you can have a pet owl…but who should run the bank?”

The comedian expressed surprise that other viewers didn’t notice the parallel, claiming that he expected them to be outraged.

Newsweek and the rest of the media may eat my a**.

Later, the 59-year-old comedian defended his remarks, claiming that he was simply having a “lighthearted conversation amongst colleagues and chums,” and that he was not accusing Rowling of being antisemitic.

The former Academy Awards host, according to The Guardian, posted a video to Twitter to clarify what he said on the podcast.

According to Stewart,

“I don’t believe J.K. Rowling is antisemitic.”

That was not the case…

“I do not think J.K. Rowling is antisemitic. I did not accuse her of being antisemitic. I do not think the Harry Potter movies are antisemitic.”

“I really love the Harry Potter movies, probably too much for a gentleman of my considerable age … I cannot stress this enough. I am not accusing J. K. Rowling of being antisemitic. She need not answer to any of it. I don’t want the Harry Potter movies censored in any way. It was a lighthearted conversation. Get a f—— grip!”

“She has spoken out consistently and repeatedly in support of the Jewish community and against antisemitism when there was no need for her to do so. Consequently, I think in this case, her goblins are just goblins.”