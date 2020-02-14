I Am Not Okay With This Bloody First Look Makes a Bold Statement

This is one way to get attention for your new show. E! News has your exclusive first look at the new key art for Netflix’s I Am Not Okay With This and it’s bloody good.

The new series from the people who brought you Stranger Things and The End of the F—king World stars It and Sharp Objects breakout star Sophia Lillis as Sydney, a young woman who begins to develop mysterious superheroes. From the looks of the key art, things don’t go so well.

Wyatt Oleff (It), Sofia Bryant (The Good Wife), Kathleen Rose Perkins (Episodes), Aidan Wojtak-Hissong (Falling Water) and Richard Ellis also star in the series based on the graphic novel of the same name by Charles Forsman. And, yeah, you can say this is an It reunion.

Jonathan Entwistle is co-creator, director and executive producer. Christy Hall is co-creator, writer and executive producer. Other executive producers include Shawn Levy, Dan Levine, Dan Cohen and Josh Barry produce for 21 Laps Entertainment.

Netflix’s official description of the show describes it as an “irreverent origin story that follows a teenage girl who’s navigating the trials and tribulations of high school, all while dealing with the complexities of her family, her budding sexuality, and mysterious superpowers just beginning to awaken deep within her.”

Take a peek at the first teaser for the series below.

I Am Not Okay With This, which is not to be confused with Freeform’s Everything’s Gonna Be Okay, is classified as a young adult series. The show launches Wednesday, Feb. 26 on Netflix and was shot in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.