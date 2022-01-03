‘I Am Not Where I Want to Be Right Now,’ Valerie Bertinelli says in a vulnerable Instagram post.

About a month before the release of her upcoming memoir Enough Already: Learning to Love the Way I Am Today, Food Network host Valerie Bertinelli opened up in a candid Instagram post about the uphill battle of learning to love oneself regardless of the number on a scale or the size of a pair of jeans.

Under a light drizzle, the former One Day at a Time star revealed a recent incident that threatened to “send her down” a path of “self-loathing” with brutal honesty.

In 2020, the former Hot in Cleveland star admitted on Today that her parents’ deaths caused her to neglect her own needs.

She expressed her feelings in an essay on the morning show’s website, saying that they have only grown stronger over time.

“When you’re busy caring for others, you forget to look after yourself.”

In her essay, she admitted, “I’m an ‘everything’s fine’ girl who acts as if everything is fine.”

“I’ve been working so hard since I was 12 years old, doing what everyone expects of me.

“All I want to know is how true happiness feels.”

Food was a “symptom” of the actor’s unhappiness, she wrote, because she used it to “not feel the sadness or the stress.”

She went on to say that she was determined not to let mistakes “define me as a failure.”

I’ll look at it from a different perspective.”

The host of the Kids Baking Championship doesn’t act like she’s arrived, as evidenced by a candid Instagram video.

In a pre-Christmas post, she said, “I’m standing out in the rain.”

“Because I’m trying my hardest to keep my mind from spiraling into self-loathing.”

She revealed that a photograph of herself was the source of the actor’s anguish.

“I saw a photograph of myself that inspired me to do it,” she explained.

“Right now, I’m not in the place I’d like to be.”

I’m not sure I’ll ever be physically fit.

But seeing it right in front of me sends me down that path.

And I’m doing my best to be more upbeat and joyful.

I’m hoping my body will follow suit.”

“I’m not there yet,” she admitted, “but I’m close.”

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.