I Am Shauna Rae Sneak Peek Introduces the 22-Year-Old “Stuck” in a Child’s Body

I Am Shauna Rae Sneak Peek: Meet the 22-Year-Old “Stuck” in a Kid’s Body

Shauna Rae’s growth was stunted after she survived childhood brain cancer.

She simply wants to be treated as an adult at this point.

I Am Shauna Rae, a docuseries set to premiere in January, has a trailer.

She’s merely attempting to appear older!

Meet Shauna Rae, a woman who, as a result of side effects from surviving a rare form of brain cancer as a baby, is frequently mistook for a child.

In an exclusive trailer, the 22-year-old star of TLC’s new docuseries I Am Shauna Rae explains, “If you were to look at me, you would think I’m just a normal little girl doing normal little girl things with my fun, crazy family.”

“However, the truth is that I am not a little girl.”

I’m a woman, a 22-year-old woman trapped in an 8-year-old body.”

Shauna was diagnosed with brain cancer at the age of six months and underwent life-saving chemotherapy, which rendered her pituitary gland almost dormant, causing her to stop growing.

She’s only 3 feet and 10 inches tall now, about the same height as an eight-year-old.

I Am Shauna Rae follows Shauna as she goes out bar hopping, gets a tattoo, and enrolls in a pole-dancing class.

The new TLC show will premiere on Tuesday, January 15th.

“Even though I can’t physically grow up,” Shauna reveals in the teaser, “I desperately want to be treated like a grown-up.”

“I’m attempting to gain independence.”

Meanwhile, Shauna’s mother admits that she feels “guilty” about Shauna’s stigmatization.

“She’ll be dealing with this for the rest of her life.”

“All I can do now is protect her,” she says, tears streaming down her face.

And Shauna’s greatest achievement thus far has been her foray into the dating world.

Shauna chuckles, “I attract creeps, a––holes, and idiots.”

“It’s frightening to put myself out there, but happiness requires some risk.”

After seeing Shauna, one blind date thought he was “being Punk’d or something.”

Shauna, on the other hand, is hopeful.

She declares, “I’m determined to make this year my year to shine.”

“When I first heard about Shauna Rae, I couldn’t stop asking questions,” TLC President Howard Lee said in a press release.

Her life captivated me, and it became clear that TLC needed to tell her story.

