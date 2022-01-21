I applied for 60 jobs and didn’t get a single interview – I was mortified when I realized what I’d done wrong.

A WOMAN who applied for 60 jobs and received no responses was mortified when she discovered what she had sent with her applications instead of her CV.

Ashleigh Keenan shared her hilarious story on Twitter, admitting she was more than a little embarrassed after learning she’d sent them data from her period tracker instead of a list of her qualifications.

“I’ll never forget applying for jobs for months when I was 17 and never hearing anything back only to discover about 60 applications later that I was attaching my period tracker instead of my CV,” the 23-year-old from Dublin, Ireland, tweeted.

Her tweet has received 49.6 thousand likes since she posted it, with people thanking her for making them laugh by sharing her story.

Someone wrote, “Thanks for that laugh today.”

“I couldn’t stop laughing.”

I hope you were able to find great jobs after that.

It’s your due.”

“I’m laughing so hard that I can’t breathe,” said another.

“You’re a legend,” says the speaker.

“Sorry to laugh Ashleigh, but that is hilarious,” said a third commenter.

Job recruiters were among those who commented on the tweet, with many admitting that they, too, had received incorrect attachments from applicants.

“As a recruiter, I cannot emphasize strongly enough to the general public: please check your attachments,” one wrote.

“I’ve had nudes, travel documents, and even a death certificate,” says the thief.

Others revealed in their responses that they, too, had sent the wrong documents with their applications by mistake.

“I sent my CV under my MSN messenger email and completely forgot that the picture that went with it was me in my boxers standing to attention,” one man wrote, amusingly.

“I once applied for work and accidentally sent the lyrics to Hurt by Johnny Cash instead of a CV,” one person said.

Despite being rejected from all 60 jobs, Ashleigh’s misfortune hasn’t had a major impact on her career; she has an accounting degree and works as an accounts manager.

