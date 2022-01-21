I asked for a cute butterfly tattoo on my hip, but I’m embarrassed by what I got.

I asked for a cute butterfly tattoo on my hip and ended up with this… I’m mortified.

A WOMAN was mortified when the cute butterfly tattoo she requested turned out to be nothing like the photo she provided.

People were shocked on her behalf after TikTok user @ffi701 posted a video about expectation vs reality.

She has requested a small black butterfly tattoo outline drawn in a single line without the gun being removed.

The final product appeared shaky, and it’s not immediately clear what it’s supposed to be.

“I’ll cry if I don’t laugh,” she wrote.

Please assist.”

Her video has over 123,000 views, and many TikTok users have expressed their displeasure.

“It’s literally a line,” one said.

“Tell people a child in your life drew it,” one contributor suggested as a possible solution.

“Is that a pair of lungs?” a third person wondered.

Check out how this woman let her boyfriend get his first tattoo on her, which she was luckily able to cover for more bad tattoo stories.

In addition, I had eyes tattooed on my legs, which are so bad that I’m embarrassed.

Meanwhile, I wanted to get Abba lyrics tattooed but misread the lyrics, which has put me off getting tattoos forever.