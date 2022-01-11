I asked for a simple dainty back inking, but the artist botched it so badly that people think it’s a toenail.

I requested a simple dainty back inking, but the artist botched it so badly that it looks like a toenail.

A WOMAN has burst out laughing after a tattoo artist botched her simple inking so badly that it looked nothing like the picture.

Ella Neve McCauley posted the video on TikTok, and it’s gone viral, garnering over 240 thousand views.

She had requested a simple dainty inking of the sun and the moon, according to the eighteen-year-old student.

But what she got home was so different from what she had expected that she decided to post the photos on social media.

”I AM DEAD LOOK AT THE SHAPE OF THE MOON”

GET A £5 FREE BONUS WITHOUT MAKING A DEPOSIT AT FABULOUS BINGO.

The moon was so crooked that it was dubbed ”the toenail moon.”

Ella went on to say that the artist is refusing to give her a refund, and she will now have to pay to get covered.

”As a tattoo artist myself, I’m amazed. I COULD NOT DO IT THIS WRONG even if you asked me,” one person wrote.

‘Did they think you wouldn’t notice it on your back or something?’ wondered another.

Someone else put it this way: ”Lesson learned: don’t just show up asking for a tattoo.”

”This is why I’m willing to wait a year for a chance to work with my favorite artist,” one added.

For more fails, check out this woman whose tattoo artist botched the inking so badly that it appears to have been done with a Sharpie.

Meanwhile, a woman has been humiliated after spending her last £60 on a tattoo, only to discover it has a double sexual connotation.

Furthermore, this woman tattooed freckles on her face in the hopes that they would fade, but they haven’t, and she now has little dots all over her cheeks.