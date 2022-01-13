I asked to go red at the hairdresser, and she ruined my tresses to the point where they snapped, blaming it on ‘climate change.’

My hairdresser ruined my locks so badly that they snapped off, and she blamed it on ‘climate change.’

A WOMAN claims that a hairdresser destroyed her hair to the point where it snapped off, ruining her vacation.

Jackie Robles documented the humiliating experience on her TikTik account, where it has since gone viral, with nearly 370 thousand people watching the journey.

”Little did I know this would be one of my worst days,” Jackie said, revealing she was leaving the next day for a vacation in Tulum, Mexico.

According to her, she had gone to a licensed hairdresser, who had scheduled an appointment at her home because it was during the pandemic.

Jackie was pleased with the final result after receiving a head full of red locks.

”Until the next day, when I washed it.”

Jackie was mortified to discover that half of her long locks had snapped off, leaving her with an uneven and unkempt appearance.

”I was told it was either climate change or getting in the ocean,” she continued.

”However, because I had just dyed it, I made sure I didn’t get in the water,” she insisted.

Jackie had to resort to drastic measures after returning from the sunny coasts of Mexico in order to save what hair she had left.

‘I dyed it black and had to cut it super short,’ she said in a series of photos.

Jackie was in tears after saying goodbye to her long, luscious locks, even though the new hair looked significantly healthier and more shiny.

”The hair looks already broken in the first pic, just not as noticeable,” observant viewers observed, despite being equally distressed.

”Your hair was already very damaged in the first photo, but it was her fault for not telling you that and for continuing to damage it,” another agreed.

Others were perplexed, such as this person, who wondered: ”Not sure how she got her license unless she has a lot of experience.”

‘I’ve never seen such a bad hack or bleach job.’

”This is why I don’t trust anyone with my hair,” wrote one user.

