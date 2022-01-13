I ate McDonald’s every day for the last FOUR MONTHS of my pregnancy, but I’m no longer recognisable after losing six stone.

Alex Moore, 24, of Adelaide, Australia, gained five-and-a-half stone while pregnant with her 20-month-old daughter Alora.

The former dental nurse learned she was expecting at the end of 2019 and began eating unhealthily about halfway through, causing her to gain weight.

“I really piled on the pounds – I was working long hours as a dental nurse and would eat McDonald’s at least once a day,” Alex explained.

“I used to get hash browns, egg and bacon muffins, and hot chocolate for breakfast when I was starting early.”

“For lunch, I’d get a Quarter Pounder or Big Mac meal, a chocolate sundae, and extra chicken nuggets with mayonnaise.”

“My mental health was fine for the majority of my pregnancy, but towards the end, I struggled with realizing how much weight I had gained and not recognising myself.”

She embarked on a “strict military regime,” vowing to lose weight by swapping burgers for protein-rich meals, fed up with her “mum tum” and weighing 13st 3lbs.

Alex began going to the gym at 5 a.m. every day and walking 6 kilometers, taking two and a half hours for each workout.

After putting in a lot of effort, the mother of one was able to lose six stone in nine months and is now in better shape than she was before she had children.

In May 2020, the new mother gave birth to her daughter, but she soon became dissatisfied with her appearance.

“I didn’t want to go anywhere to show her off; all I wanted to do was hide,” she explained.

“I felt guilty because I’d given birth to a lovely baby girl, but I was so self-conscious about how I looked that I refused to have my picture taken with her.”

“I kept hearing things like ‘your body will never be the same’ and ‘you’ll always have a mum tum, learn to love it.’

“I didn’t want to be like that, so I used it to fuel my ambition.”

Alex had had enough and decided to get in shape by going to the gym and making dietary changes.

“I worked my a** off at the gym, going to bed at 5 a.m. every day and going for 6 km walks every day,” she said.

“At first, I followed a very strict diet plan.

I probably overdid it and developed an eating disorder.

“I’ve finally figured out a good balance of food and exercise.”

“I used to eat only three small meals per day.”

I’m eating larger meals and snacks now.

“I’m not a big fan of calorie or macro counting.”

I simply try to eat mostly whole foods on a regular basis.

