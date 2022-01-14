I attended a friend’s wedding as a guest, but she insisted on having me set up the entire event at the last minute, so I didn’t get food or a seat.

I attended a friend’s wedding as a guest, but she forced me to organize the entire event at the last minute, so I didn’t get food or a seat.

WEDDINGS ARE EXTREMELY TIME-CONSUMING EVENTS.

Not only will months of planning be required, but you will also require the assistance of a team of professional planners and caterers.

One bride, on the other hand, waited until the last minute to plan her wedding and then threw all of the responsibility on her new “friend” the day before the big day.

An enraged woman detailed her encounter with this bridezilla on Reddit.

“I’d recently met a woman, and we were pondering the possibility of friendship.

“I wasn’t feeling it,” she began, “but we’d hung out a few times over the month or so we’d known each other.”

The then-22-year-old, who worked in event planning for businesses and medical conferences, received an invitation to a new friend’s wedding, which was approaching quickly.

The bride then asked the woman if she wanted to spend the night before the wedding with her and her bridesmaids and get ready with them in the morning.

“I thought it sounded like a good time.”

“The next day before the wedding, we’d hang out, sleep, and do our hair and makeup together,” she continued.

“It’s worth noting that the bride and her family were financially strapped (they had a house, car, job, and so on and were not homeless, but they didn’t have thousands to spend on decor and contractors).”

The woman discovered virtually no planning for the big day when she arrived at the bride’s house the day before the event.

There were no decorations, seating charts, tables and chairs, or music in place.

“After seeing all of this, I realized something else: I was there to put it all together because I worked in event planning.”

Nonetheless, she was a good sport about it and offered to assist.

“We drove over to the hall the next day to set it up.”

We tried different chair and table layouts while working around old men smoking, playing cards, and huffing at us.

“The wedding was overbooked, and the hall couldn’t accommodate everyone comfortably, but I did my best.”

She went into the venue’s basement and found a box of “dusty dollar store valentine’s day décor” and tried to make it look nice.

She continued to prepare for the big day after returning to the bride’s house that evening.

“We created the seating plan, table cards, guest favors, and centerpieces.”

“By ‘we,’ I mean mostly ‘I,’ with some input from the bride and sporadic participation from the others,” she explained.

No drinks were consumed, no snacks were consumed, and no fun, cheesy, was had at the sleepover, contrary to her initial expectations.

