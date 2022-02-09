I became a vegetarian after discovering chicken FOOT inside a Lidl meal – it was difficult to digest.

I went vegetarian after discovering chicken FOOT inside a Lidl meal – it was difficult to digest.

A SCARED woman has revealed how she became a vegetarian after discovering a chicken foot in her Lidl meal.

Mercedes Checkley was stunned when she discovered a foot in a £3.99 chicken she had purchased for a Sunday dinner with friends.

According to Bristol Live, the woman became physically ill, prompting her to change her eating habits and become a vegetarian.

“I didn’t even process it at first,” she confessed.

“When my housemate heard me making an unusual noise, she realized something wasn’t right.

“I believe it was the shock,” says the narrator.

It was disbelief at first, almost comical because I was shocked, but then reality set in, and I fainted and became physically ill.

“I haven’t eaten in days and am completely turned off by meat.”

“I’m gutted because a roast dinner is my favorite and one of my safe meals because I have bowel disease. As a result of this incident, I’ve developed a fear of meat and am severely limited in what I can eat.”

Mercedes had finished her shift at work and was about to cook a meal for her roommate Amy, her boyfriend, and his best friend.

She put the roast chicken in the oven after purchasing all of the ingredients at the supermarket.

But the revelation had such an impact on her that she decided to stop eating meat altogether.

“The others ate the vegetables, roast potatoes, honey roast parsnips, pigs in blankets, cauliflower cheese, and Yorkshire puddings that I’d made to accompany the chicken,” she continued.

“I had a few parsnips and some cauliflower cheese, but I couldn’t eat much because I was sick.”

“I couldn’t stomach eating after being sick because my body was shaky and I felt so faint, but I had to force myself to eat a few mouthfuls because I hadn’t eaten in a day.”

“I’m never going to eat meat again.”

Since then, I’ve thrown up every time I’ve been in my kitchen.”

Lidl has been notified of her formal complaint, and the supplier has been contacted.

She was told to wait ten days for a response.

“We were very sorry to hear of this matter,” a Lidl spokesperson said. “It is never our intention for a customer to be dissatisfied in any way.”

“We work closely with our suppliers to ensure that the fresh meat we offer to our customers is of the highest possible quality.”

“As a result, we were disappointed that our high expectations were not met on this occasion.

“The matter was escalated to our Quality Assurance department and our supplier after contact with our customer service team…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.