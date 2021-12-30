I became an OLYMPIAN after appearing in Home Alone and hanging out with Macaulay Culkin and Michael Jackson.

I went on to become an OLYMPIAN after appearing in the movie Home Alone and hanging out with Macaulay Culkin and Michael Jackson.

The actress portrayed Megan McCallister, Macaulay’s older sister, in the classic holiday films Home Alone and Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.

Hillary, now 44, spoke with Newsweek about her early years as a child actor and how her passion for judo has remained her main focus even as she has grown in fame.

In the American Playhouse TV film A Matter of Principle, starring Alan Arkin, the Chicago native made her acting debut at the age of five.

“It was fascinating because I’d never aspired to be a successful actor, so I didn’t have a lot of nerves.”

My parents were not stage parents trying to get me work, so I was never shy or worried about getting a part.

Hillary acknowledged that “roles just fell into my lap” and that judo was her true first love.

“I began judo at the age of seven and continued it throughout my acting career.”

“Acting was probably never a priority for her because Judo became my passion almost immediately,” she explained.

But, no matter how proud she was of her scenes with her on-screen family, the memories she made on the set of Home Alone, which she landed at the age of 13, always came first.

“Catherine O’Hara was one of the best parts of that movie set.”

“She was funny, great with kids, and just a wonderful person,” Hillary said of her on-screen mother.

“Because I was with Catherine, filming the scene where we were running through O’Hare airport was a lot of fun.”

She also revealed that one of her favorite scenes in the films featured her and Devin Ratray, who played her older brother Buzz.

“I was in a lot of scenes with the McCallister family, which was always fun, but the scene that stands out to me is when I ask Devin Ratray’s character, Buzz, if he’s worried about Kevin, and Buzz explains why he isn’t.”

She continued, “I’m not sure if it was in the script or Devin just made up the lines.”

Off-set, Hillary and her co-stars developed a special bond as Hillary reflected on her time with Macaulay and his siblings.

“My first real kiss was with Shane Culkin, Macaulay’s older brother, who happened to be nearby…”

