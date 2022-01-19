I began my career in fashion as a Saturday job, and now I’m 27 years old and the owner of a £2.1 million clothing empire.

I started working in fashion as a Saturday job and now own a £2.1 million clothing empire at the age of 27.

SHE began her career in fashion as a Saturday job before becoming well-known as a fashion blogger.

Sarah Ashcroft founded loungewear brand SLA The Label after quitting her retail job in 2014. The company had a turnover of £2.1 million last year.

Craig David is one of her celebrity clients, and she hopes to expand SLA The Label even more by taking it global.

Sarah has come a long way since founding the company in 2019, when she invested £50,000 she earned as a fashion influencer.

“I started SLA The Label when I was 25 in my parent’s front room,” she told The Mirror.

“Having a fashion brand has always been a dream of mine, and after almost six years as a fashion influencer, I felt like I had learned a lot about what my followers (consumers) wanted to wear.”

Sarah has launched a swimwear line, a broader casual streetwear collection, and the Angel Number collection, which consisted of two hoodies and matching joggers and was the company’s most successful launch to date.

But that’s not to say the businesswoman hasn’t made her share of mistakes since starting out – she admits she’s still on the learning curve.

“Being self-funded in the early stages meant that even though I knew we could sell 2,000 joggers, I couldn’t afford to buy that much stock,” she sighed. “For a while, it was a real circle of constantly selling out, which made the user experience not great.”

“We have outgrown three warehouses in almost three years due to our inability to predict the brand’s growth,” says the CEO.

SLA The Label now has a team of five, including three freelance designers, and the year 2022 is already looking promising.

“We’ve already had our best January sales since we launched, with £230,000 in 2022 to date, so it’s been a good start to the year,” she said with a smile.

“I am extremely excited for the future of SLA,” Sarah concluded, “and the world is my oyster.”

“In the business world, I still have a lot to learn and often feel like I’m winging it, so I’m proud of where we are now.”

