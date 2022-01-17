I bleached my hair at home rather than going to the salon to save money, but it turned out the wrong color, and that’s not all.

IN THE WORLD OF HAIRCARE, SPENDING MORE MONEY IS WORTH IT.

This woman learned the hard way when she tried to save money by bleaching her hair at home.

Ashley, a TikTok user, turned to Sally Beauty for a DIY hair transformation in order to save money.

Ashley didn’t quite get the look she wanted after experimenting with her new beauty products.

The woman was left with clumps of yellow, stringy hair instead of the blonde locks she desired.

Her TikTok video shows a large clump of her hair on the table in front of her that was compared to stringy spaghetti squash by viewers.

“Y’all as a Sally employee PLEASE do your research before you come in,” one user advised, hoping to prevent others from making the same mistake.

“Most employees aren’t licensed, so giving sound advice can be difficult.”

“Pro Tip: DON’T BRUSH YOUR HAIR WHEN IT’S WET! ESPECIALLY IMMEDIATELY AFTER BLEACHING WHEN IT’S EXTREMELY FRAGILE,” another person advised.

Ashley posted an update after her hair fail video received over 1 million views, showing off her new hairdo post-bleach breakdown.

She was forced to cut her hair short and now wears it in a pixie cut.

