I bought a £300 returns palette that was jam-packed with toys for kids that were worth TWICE as much.

A SMART gent revealed that he doubled his money after buying a £300 returns pallet of toys.

The YouTuber and “entrepreneur,” who began purchasing pallets in order to profit from their returned contents, posted pictures of his purchases on social media.

He explained that he had spent £299.98 on a pallet of toys in the hopes of recouping his investment by selling them on eBay.

“I paid £299.98 for a pallet of toys from a UK customer return – Will I even break even on this one?” he wondered.

The entrepreneur then went over his purchases and calculated the total resale value, and the haul did not disappoint.

He began by displaying a toy television found in The Night Garden that had been returned by the original purchaser for no apparent reason.

He checked to see if the toy worked, and it did, so he sold it for £10 on eBay.

Next, he took out a tin of LOL Surprise! lip glosses, also known as “smackers.” The tin was dented on one side, but he decided to list it for £9 because it would normally retail for £12 and the contents were undamaged.

He then unwrapped a punctured Peppa Pig inflatable ball and a broken Frozen karaoke machine that couldn’t be resold.

A skateboard was also included in the haul, which he resold for £20 after it was returned due to a “stiff wheel.”

A number of toy cars, a children’s paddling pool, fairy toys, and a Peppa Pig toy pop-up tent with missing tent pegs were also included on the jumbo pallet.

Scooters, a gaming headset, a baby doll, X box handsets, and a large Lego tropical play set were among the other items on display.

When he added up the resell value of all the items, he came up with a whopping £553.

