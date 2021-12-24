I bought a ten-thousand-dollar worth of Christmas presents without realizing it, and I’m kicking myself for not returning them.

I bought £10k worth of Christmas presents without realising it and now regret it, but I’m unable to return them.

A MAN who overspent £10,000 on Christmas gifts and had his card blocked by his bank has expressed his regret.

Cosmin Cernica started his own business at the age of 16 and has worked hard to establish himself as a content creator.

And, since achieving success, Cosmin has made it his mission to take care of those he cares about, especially after such a trying year.

He realized he’d gone too far when his card stopped working while he was paying for something in October, after he began shopping for Christmas presents.

He’d spent £10,000 in only FOUR days, it turned out.

“It wasn’t until one day when my card stopped working in the middle of a transaction that I realized what had happened,” he explained.

“After an embarrassed apology to the cashier, I went home to call my bank to find out why.”

It was a humiliating ordeal.”

When he called the bank, he learned that his card had been put on hold because the bank suspected “fraudulent activity.”

“I couldn’t believe it,” he explained.

“Even for me, that’s a high number, and I felt compelled to hand over my credit card to my partner in order to keep myself from overspending.”

While he “regrets” spending so much money on gifts, he couldn’t bring himself to return them.

“I imagined their faces opening them and it made me keep them,” he continued.

“This year, I had gone way too far and felt like a complete moron.”

Cosmin said he’s looking forward to seeing the “joy” on his friends’ and family’s faces on Christmas morning, despite vowing to “never spend that kind of money again.”

“At the very least, my loved ones will be overjoyed on Christmas Day with their new iPads, designer bags, new wardrobes, and, of course, their hand-crafted names in gold, my favorite type of present,” he smiled.

For up-to-the-minute updates on Santa’s whereabouts, visit our Santa tracker live blog.

Paris Fury hasn’t bought her kids any presents for Christmas, but she claims she’s “not bothered.”

The best way to remove common Christmas stains from clothing has been revealed by this cleaning expert.

For Christmas, the Queen will be joined by 20 members of her family, including Prince Andrew and Edward.