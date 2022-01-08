I broke up with a guy and now I’m trying everything I can to reclaim him.

I broke up with a guy and now I’m going to great lengths to reclaim him.

A WOMAN has opened up about the time she broke up with a guy she was dating.

She tried to make amends with an outpouring of kindness, and she documented her progress for all to see.

“I met someone – or rather, I did – and it was pretty amazing.”

Tash Sgardelis, the woman, said in a TikTok video, “I was looking forward to seeing him every time he left pretty much and I never felt like that [before].”

Things went wrong when they got a little tipsy one night together, and the man decided to cancel their plans for the next day.

“I guess a lot of s**tty, bad experiences reared their ugly heads and I shut down.”

“I basically shut him out and ended it on the spot,” she explained.

Tash devised a plan to make amends to her man not long after.

Tash recalled the man jokingly printing 100 copies of his scorecard and sending them to her workplace while on a mini-golfing date.

As a result, she decided to print 100 copies of her scorecard and hand them over to him.

“He’ll either think I’m completely insane or he’ll think it’s cute and talk to me… at this point, I don’t really have anything to lose,” she said in a second video.

She admitted she didn’t “feel great” about it after she completed her mission and delivered the scorecards to the man’s flat, but she would send him a message to let him know they were there.

Tash’s date took a few days to respond, but when he did, he stated that he “appreciated” the gesture and that he would love to meet up after the holidays – a win for Tash.

Unfortunately, the man, like Tash, later expressed regret for his actions and texted her a few days later that he believes it is best for them to part ways.

In a final update, Tash said, “Anyway, I guess I can understand that it’s completely over now.”

“I need to get a fresh start in the new year.”

Those who followed Tash’s love story sympathized with her and sent her messages of encouragement.

“Onwards and upwards,” says the narrator.

One TikToker commented, “You live and learn from it all.”

Another person exclaimed, “What a great way to play with your emotions!”

“Wishing you luck in the new year and finding the man who will love you for who you are.”

“Stay strong, be happy, new beginnings 2022,” wrote a third person.

There are a few experts who can help Tash find her ideal man while she waits.

