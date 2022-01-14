I built an enormous PUB in my garden, complete with a hot tub, using YouTube tutorials as a guide.

I built an enormous PUB in my garden, complete with a hot tub, using YouTube tutorials for guidance.

A DAD has revealed how he used YouTube tutorials to build an enormous PUB with its own hot tub in his garden.

After seeing other people’s DIY projects on Facebook, Billy Fletcher was inspired to build the watering hole in his back garden.

Because his vacations were canceled due to the pandemic, the ambitious homeowner was able to put the money he saved toward the massive pub project.

Billy, 56, from Northumberland, planned his Fletcher’s Bar while recovering from a knee injury, but continued working for Nestle as a production manager during construction.

He worked late into the night and on weekends to finish the pub, spending around £19,500 in total.

“I’ve never built anything like this before,” he told the Mirror, “the biggest thing I’ve ever put up is a prefabricated shed and a greenhouse.”

“I’ve always wanted to do one when I’m retired, and I’m only a few years away from retiring.”

He built the pub’s furniture himself, using materials he found on Facebook Marketplace.

He claims that his wife only agreed to the dream after he agreed to add a £3,500 hot tub.

To begin construction, Billy dug the foundations himself and bought a cement mixer.

He then added a roof, windows, and insulation, as well as making sure the structure was watertight.

Billy admitted that it wasn’t all smooth sailing, and that he came close to giving up several times.

One area where things went wrong was when he discovered that his roof insulation had been installed incorrectly and that he had to start over.

However, he quickly corrected his error and then hired an electrician to outfit the interior.

Then he laid a floor, built a bar, decorated the space, and made his own seats and cushions.

Billy said that friends and family were excited to come to his pub for a drink, and that he can fit eight to ten people inside for a small gathering.

“It’s been a bit of a journey – it was difficult in the winter,” he concluded.

I had fun doing it, but I wouldn’t do it again.”

