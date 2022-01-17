I buy pallets of lost luggage from airports; one contained (dollar)55k in designer goods, including Gucci shoes and Louis Vuitton handbags.

A WOMAN has revealed how she obtains lost delivery pallets, which results in an overabundance of designer clothing in her closet.

YouTuber HopeScope received Gucci shoes, a Louis Vuitton bag, four Hermes necklaces, and Yeezy sliders in one of the mystery boxes.

“THIS is what happens when LUXURY merchandise is SHIPPED but then goes unclaimed,” she explained in a video that has received over a million views.

“They’re going to an auction where other people will be able to BUY them for a FRACTION OF THE PRICE!”

“I went out and bought a GIANT mystery box to see what kind of treasures we can find,” says the narrator.

Hope explained how she paid $7,000 (£5,116) for designer clothes worth $60,000 (£40,204).

“I’m ecstatic,” she exclaimed as she ripped open the mystery box that had arrived at her flat.

This will either be the best purchase I’ve ever made or a complete waste of money.”

She didn’t have to worry because the first thing she took out were a pair of Gucci sliders in her exact size, which retail for (dollar)380 (£277).

Hope was taken aback when her partner revealed that the same Louis Vuitton bag in the mystery box costs (dollar)6,604 (£4,827).

“It’s no surprise that people fought so hard for this bin,” she joked about her auction.

With these two purchases, Hope had already recouped her investment, but that was just the beginning.

The box also contained Gucci belts worth (dollar)700 (£511), Louis Vuitton wallets worth (dollar)640 (£467) and (dollar)840 (£614), Yeezy sliders, and a slew of other designer items.

She also wore four necklaces and had three Hermes bags, each worth (dollar)5,000.

Hope was unsure if a pair of Louis Vuitton trainers worth (dollar)5,600 (£4,092) were authentic after they smelled like plastic rather than leather.

She wondered aloud, “Could this whole box be a scam?”

As she stood in front of her massive haul, Hope said, “If all of this stuff turns out to be real, it’ll be worth (dollar)55,218 (£40,359).”

Many people were blown away by her haul.

“I’d never spend this much money on a pallet because of my trust issues,” one person explained.

This, however, is amazing.”

“I’m sick with envy!” exclaimed another.

“You’re a saint, and I’m ecstatic for you!”

“I’d love to see how each item was authenticated and how much it was actually worth,” said a third.

Hope also showed how she buys lost luggage from airports in a separate video.

In the meantime, a fashion consultant reveals the five designer bags she would never purchase.

