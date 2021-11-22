‘I Call Myself the Spider Woman,’ Stevie Nicks said of her persona in Fleetwood Mac.

‘I Call Myself the Spider Woman,’ Stevie Nicks said about her persona in Fleetwood Mac.

The majority of people would assume Stevie Nicks has a witch persona if she ever admitted to having one.

Nicks has always had a hint of witchcraft about her, despite never practicing it.

No, Nicks’ alter ego was the “Spider Woman,” which he wore frequently, particularly when performing with Fleetwood Mac.

Nicks’ gypsy-like demeanor had always been well-known.

Many people were unaware of Nicks’ other persona.

Nicks loves to dance on stage as light as a feather, but can you imagine her “suspended in animation?” Nicks revealed in a 1987 interview (via In Her Words) that she had a persona she called the “Spider Woman” while with Fleetwood Mac.

“I have a persona in Fleetwood Mac that I call the ‘Spider Woman.’ I try to imagine myself wearing a spider mask.”

I become more subdued and quiet, and I slow down.

Nicks explained that he was in a state of suspended animation.

When she was on her own, however, she didn’t release “Spider Woman.”

It was a different individual.

“In Stand Back, you only see that other Red Rocks girl.”

That’s why I have two careers because I could never be that in Fleetwood Mac.

I enjoy being in a band, and I especially enjoy being a member of Fleetwood Mac.

It’s a different situation where I make up this character every night, and she’s interesting, but she never goes insane and keeps all of her emotions to herself.

“Red Rocks’ Stevie really lets go.”

It’s possible that there’s a larger metaphor at work here.

Nicks may have felt like she was “in a state of suspended animation” while in Fleetwood Mac because she felt suffocated at times.

She kept “all her emotion inside herself” because it was the only way she could sing songs about her vulnerability, particularly during her breakup with Lindsey Buckingham.

Stevie Nicks has been saving her voice for the past 20 years in the following ways.

The other members of Fleetwood Mac appear to have had just as interesting personas away from prying eyes, in the safety of the recording studio.

“Mick is the king,” Nicks said in a 1993 interview with Rock World.

“He’s the band’s leader.”

When he walks in, you feel compelled to bow.

Lindsey’s word in the studio…

