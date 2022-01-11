I called off my date because I was grossed out by something he did to the waiter.

A WOMAN has revealed that she dumped a date after he made one blunder with the wait staff.

Julia Carlisle, a TikTok user, shared a story about a recent date she went on, but quickly decided it would be their first and last.

“Me on a 1st date knowing it’s our last bc he tried to get the waiter’s attention and they didn’t notice him andamp; I got the ick,” she captioned her video.

“I’m not sure why this makes me feel so embarrassed secondhand.”

The video has since received over 25,000 views and hundreds of comments, many of which are from men who were shocked by her dismissal so quickly.

“Certified not wife material,” one wrote.

“He dodged a bullet,” one person said, while another added, “Better just never go on dates.”

While many people disagreed with her approach, they all agreed that they would have gotten the ick.

“Men breathe and I’m nauseous,” one wrote.

“Waiter hailing ability is extremely important,” another agreed, while another added, “It’s so awkward omg.”

