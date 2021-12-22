‘I Can Feel the Difference,’ says Spider-Man’s Jacob Batalon after losing more than 100 pounds.

Jacob Batalon of Marvel spent the majority of 2020 focusing on his overall health, resulting in a 112-pound weight loss.

“At the end of 2019, I decided to embark on this kind of transformation, or journey, with my health and fitness,” Batalon, 25, told Men’s Health in an interview published on Friday, December 17.

“I found myself getting sleepy at work even when I wasn’t doing anything physically, and it was because of all the fat food I was eating.”

The Spider-Man: Homecoming star recalled a pivotal moment that caused him to rethink his diet and exercise routine.

“I felt like I could barely walk up stairs without gasping for air, and then one day I just saw myself without a shirt on, and it was just ridiculous,” he said, citing the experience as a wake-up call.

“I couldn’t believe I’d allowed myself to get to this point.”

That was the spark that got everything going.”

Batalon developed a system that worked for him with the help of a trainer and lost more than 100 pounds.

He told the outlet, “I found a lot of light in the dark in the sense that a lot of people were suffering and I was fortunate and lucky enough to have found my health and all those things.”

The Avengers star began going to the gym six days a week after making a commitment to improving his fitness.

Each session consists of a 90-minute workout consisting of lunges, burpees, and weight lifting.

Batalon’s workout, which incorporates both weights and cardio, is accompanied by a more nutritious diet.

“Recently, my girlfriend has gotten me into a plant-based diet, and that’s really helped my body, and I can feel the difference between eating a lot of meat and eating plant-based stuff, and that’s really helped me, as well,” Batalon told Men’s Health.

Batalon is proud of his professional accomplishments as well as his personal achievements.

In Spider-Man: No Way Home, the Hawaii native reprised his role as Ned Leeds, which he described as “a storybook ending” to the trilogy of films.

“We were all naive at first, unsure of what the future held for us.

