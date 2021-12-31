‘I can’t believe I’m still here,’ Betty White said during her final TV appearance before her death at the 2018 Emmy Awards.

Betty White was in ‘disbelief’ that she was still alive during her final television appearance before her death at the 2018 Emmy Awards.

Betty White’s final appearance on television was just as memorable as she was.

She was last seen in 2018, at the 70th Annual Emmy Awards, when she died on December 31st at the age of 99.

Despite the fact that she had already been honored with a lifetime achievement award in 2010, and had not been nominated for any awards that year, the television academy took a special moment to honor the Golden Girl one last time.

As the celebrities rose to their feet, many wiping tears from their eyes, a frail Betty was escorted to the podium, where she looked right at home.

She smiled, thanked everyone for their support, and even extended her hand to presenter Alec Baldwin for a kiss as if she were royalty.

“Do you think I’ll blow it when I get it?” she joked, pointing to a blushing Alec next to her.

Betty admitted, when she became serious, that she had never imagined achieving such a level of acclaim and love.

“It’s amazing that I’m still in this business… and you put up with me,” she admitted.

“It’s amazing that you can stay in a job for this long and still have people tolerate you.”

“I wish they did that at home!” says the narrator.

The iconic star died at her home on New Year’s Eve morning, according to TMZ sources.

She was only a few weeks away from celebrating her 100th birthday on January 17.

She didn’t have any illnesses, according to the source, and she wasn’t suffering from any particular ailment.

She died of natural causes, according to reports.

“Even though Betty was about to turn 100, I thought she’d live forever,” her agent and friend Jeff Witjas said in a statement to PEOPLE.

“I will miss her terribly, as will the animal world that she adored, and I don’t believe Betty ever feared death because she always wanted to be with her beloved husband Allen Ludden.”

She was certain she’d see him again.”

Fans and celebrities rushed to pay their respects to the legendary actress after hearing the news.

Just one day after joking that he had a “past relationship” with Betty, Ryan Reynolds shared a touching post about her.

“The world looks different now,” he wrote.

She excelled at going against the grain.

She grew old, but not quite old enough.

Betty, you’ll be missed.

“You’ve figured out the key.”

“Noooooooooo,” Don Lemon wrote alongside a photo of himself and Betty.

Say it ain’t so,” said Piers Morgan, who also dubbed her “the funniest woman on the planet.”

