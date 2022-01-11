‘I Can’t Have One Shoelace Untied,’ Taylor Swift says of being in LA and NYC.

Taylor Swift isn’t one to shy away from a trip.

Swift’s career took her from place to place before the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The Grammy award winner was constantly on the move, whether she was touring, recording music, promoting an album, or simply visiting family.

Of course, the “Cardigan” singer has established a foothold.

She isn’t, however, confined to a single residence.

Swift’s astronomical net worth of (dollar)400 million allows her to invest in high-end real estate.

Swift reportedly owns eight homes, which shouldn’t come as a surprise.

Swift always has a place to call home, whether it’s in Los Angeles, New York, Nashville, or Westerly, Rhode Island.

But living in small towns like Nashville or Rhode Island isn’t the same as living in big cities like New York or Los Angeles, so how did Swift adjust to such drastic differences? In an interview with Camels and Chocolate, Swift opened up about how she had to adjust her mindset when traveling across the country.

Swift explained, “I just have to cater my life to where I’m going.”

“I know I can wear whatever I want when I’m in Nashville.”

And because there are no paparazzi waiting outside my door, if I want to wear the same pair of shoes two days in a row, no one will notice.

And that’s a completely different level of comfort than I’m used to.”

Swift went on to discuss how the media’s presence in New York and Los Angeles influences what she wears and how she presents herself in public.

“However, if I’m going to New York or LA, I know I should pack a few different outfits and not repeat outfits because that will be pointed out to me loudly,” Swift added.

“I’m supposed to be wrinkle-free.”

I can’t have one of my shoelaces undone.

My legs must be free of any mysterious bruises or scrapes.

It’ll be called into question.

City to city, the dynamic changes dramatically, and yet I’m strangely accustomed to all of them.”

Swift has been content to hop back and forth between her various residences so far.

Her celebrity was once…

