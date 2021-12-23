I can’t stop laughing at the voice messages my mom’s potential matches send her since she joined hinge.

IT’S NEVER EASY TO SEARCH FOR LOVE.

However, if you look for it online, you’ll at least be entertained.

While scrolling through her mother’s Hinge feed, a woman named Sam was thoroughly entertained.

She shared examples of her mother’s potential matches in a video she posted on TikTok.

“You guys, my mom is on the verge of a nervous breakdown, and the voice prompts for her demographic are sending me,” she began, her laughter suppressed.

The first man responded to the question about his “mantra” by saying that he didn’t have one.

“Always be kind to those who are less fortunate,” he advised softly but firmly.

Her next possible date responded to the prompt by saying, “The one thing you should know about me is…”

“One thing you should know about me is that I enjoy putting a smile on a woman’s face,” he replied.

So, hopefully, you’re smiling as you read this message.”

The following gentleman was quite the romantic.

“We’re the same type of weird if…” he finished the sentence, adding:

“…if you have in your head several thousand lines of poetry from various centuries.

And throughout the day, lines that are relevant to whatever is actually going on pop into your head without you having to think about them.

It’s similar to how the weather behaves.

This is how it goes.”

Last but not least, there was the man with a peculiar sense of humour.

“I get along best with people who do what I tell them to do,” he said at the outset.

“I’m joking, of course.”

I’m not a demanding person unless you want me to be.”

Sam had lost it at that point.

The internet did as well.

One commenter remarked, “Why do they all sound like they’re attempting to sound like an audiobook?”

“So basically, you’re telling us it’s going to get a lot worse,” said another.

The majority of viewers eventually agreed on one thing: the poetry-lover is Joe Goldberg reincarnated.

