‘I Care Too Deeply,’ says Lorne Michaels, hinting at when he’ll be ready to leave ‘Saturday Night Live.’

Lorne Michaels Says He’ll Retire From ‘Saturday Night Live’ When He’s Ready: ‘I Care Too Deeply’

Live from New York — but only for a limited time.

Lorne Michaels is opening up about when he’d be ready to leave Saturday Night Live after decades behind the scenes.

On Monday, December 20, the 77-year-old said on CBS Mornings, “I think I’m committed to doing this show until its 50th anniversary, which is in three years.”

“I’d like to see it through, and I think now would be a good time to leave.”

But here’s the thing: I’m not going to want the show to be bad at any point.

I’m too invested in it.

It’s been the focus of my entire life.

So I’m going to do everything I can to make sure it keeps going strong.”

Michaels co-created the NBC late-night show in 1975 and has only taken a five-year hiatus in the 47 seasons since then.

While he’s as much of a fixture at SNLas as the stars who’ve come out of it, the executive producer is confident that the show will continue to thrive without him.

“You know, I have an idea where we’re going with that.”

“I’m not going to go on about it — it’s three years away,” he joked.

The 20-time Emmy winner previously hinted at a possible exit from the sketch comedy series, telling Today in October 2020 that once SNL reaches 50 seasons, he “really deserves to wander off.”

The show’s 40th anniversary was commemorated in 2015 with a star-studded special episode.

For Michaels, who has been a part of Studio 8H in New York City since its inception, the moment felt like a full circle.

On CBS Mornings, he said, “I think [SNL’s impact] really hit me for the first time on the 40th anniversary.”

“When you look at all the generations of the show, you can’t put anyone in the cast that you don’t completely trust.”

You don’t know how it’ll turn out, but you want to make a decision with your heart.”

Fans have watched the show evolve over time, occasionally expressing disappointment with the topics parodied by the writers.

Michaels, on the other hand, isn’t afraid to cross lines.

“I believe it is up to the author or the.”

A brief summary of Infosurhoy.

Lorne Michaels Hints at When He’ll Be Ready to Retire From ‘Saturday Night Live’: ‘I Care Too Deeply’