I caught my husband sneaking a shot in the kitchen, but I was shocked to see what he was drinking from.

I caught my husband sneaking a shot in the kitchen, but I was shocked when I saw what he was drinking from.

A WOMAN was taken aback when she discovered what her husband was drinking from after catching him having a shot.

Amanda Skyrius took to TikTok to share a video of her husband enjoying a shot of what appeared to be whisky in their kitchen, which she had secretly recorded.

Amanda was more interested in what he was drinking than what he was drinking from.

She wrote across the video, “That is not a shot glass.”

Her husband was drinking his whisky from her menstrual cup, according to a closer inspection.

“But hey, if it works, it’s not stupid,” she captioned the video.

“Please say that wasn’t used,” one person wrote in response to the video.

Amanda responded, “It could have been or it could not have been.”

Others chimed in with some amusing comments in the section below.

Someone commented, “Extra iron,” while another added, “aww disinfecting it with alcohol for you.”

“We love a multi-purpose ‘cup,'” someone else said, while another wrote, “Well, the alcohol disinfects it.”

Another person inquired, “omg pleease tell me you recorded yourself telling him what it is actually used for????”

