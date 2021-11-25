I cleaned Europe’s filthiest house, which hadn’t been cleaned in five years – the difference was incredible.

WHILE MOST people despise cleaning, one devotee described how she cleaned the ‘filthiest house in Europe,’ which hadn’t been cleaned in five years.

TikTok user Auri praised her work as the “best transformation ever,” and said she did it for free.

Before she got to work, the cleaning queen, who goes by the handle @aurikatariina, posted a picture of the filthy house.

The bathroom was filthy, and there was a layer of stomach-churning brown sludge in the shower.

She began by picking up all of the soiled trash from the floor and placing it in black bin bags.

She then scraped the filth from the shower, sprayed it down, and scrubbed it thoroughly.

The floor was mopped to perfection, gleaming and looking brand new.

Auri’s labor of love transformed the bathroom, garnering over 8 million views and praise from viewers.

“This house had not been cleaned in five years,” Auri explained.

“The house owner was depressed.”

“Eventually, she couldn’t even shower, so she had to cut her hair off.”

“Now she has a new beginning.”

“I hope the owners are doing well, and I’m sure your cleaning has helped them tremendously,” one person wrote.

“Thank you for being a person who doesn’t judge and helps others,” said another.

Meanwhile, a cleaning expert claims that with only three ingredients, her recipe will create the ultimate product that will keep your home fresh.

A cleaning queen reveals a 69p household item that will clean your mirrors in seconds and remove stains from carpets.

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]