I cling-filmed a giant pumpkin to my man so he could understand my pregnancy woes – he learned a valuable lesson as a result.

I cling-filmed a giant pumpkin to my man so he could understand my pregnancy woes – he learned a valuable lesson in the process.

Being pregnant is no laughing matter, and one expectant mother came up with a unique way to help her husband understand the difficulties.

@saifandleigh, a TikTok user, demonstrated how she strapped a large pumpkin to her husband’s back and forced him to perform mundane tasks.

“Making my husband do simple tasks with a belly like mine,” she wrote.

In the amusing video, she can be seen using cling film to wrap the giant pumpkin around his front.

Then she asked him to sweep the kitchen floor with a dustpan and brush, which he quickly discovered is far more difficult than it appears when you’re carrying a baby.

She then filmed him struggling to get out of bed, and then she made him experience how difficult it is to shave his legs over the bump in the shower.

“The struggles are real,” she wrote in the caption.

Her video has received over 500,000 views, and many people have praised her efforts.

“Iconic,” one person said.

Sis, make sure they understand.”

“Why did I feel the need to watch this over and over?” said another.

“Wow!”

